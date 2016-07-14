Injured Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien is missing.

Fans of Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien have become increasingly concerned about the well-being of the young star.

It has been four months since O’Brien suffered an on set accident that halted production of the latest chapter of the series indefinitely.

The young star has remained out of the public eye since news of the accident broke.

Not a word. Not a tweet. Not a sneaky papped pic.

Maze Runner director Wes Ball reassured fans one week after the accident the young star was recovering well.

“It’s scary seeing your friend get hurt, but fortunately, Dylan is going to be just fine. After a few weeks of rest and recovery he’ll be back up and running to finish our adventure together,” he tweeted.

The story thickened after production was pushed back and doubt was cast on initial reports that seemed to downplay his injuries.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Maze Runner’. Post continues below.

Fox Studios released a statement in late April that acknowledged the severity of O’Brien’s accident and their desire to give him a greater timeline to recover.

“The resumption of principal photography on The Maze Runner: The Death Cure has been further delayed to allow Dylan O’Brien more time to fully recover from his injuries. We wish Dylan a speedy recovery and look forward to restarting production as soon as possible,” it read.

The last contact O’Brien made to fans was through his Twitter account but that has remained silent since mid-March.

In a statement obtained by Sugarscape,WorkSafeBC said O’Brien was pulled to the ground by his own vehicle during the filming of a stunt.

The report stated the actor suffered a concussion, facial fractures and lacerations after being dragged under the vehicle.

The lack of news or sightings has made many fans doubt the third installment of the Maze Runner series will its target release date of January 12, 2018.