All the best TV shows coming to Netflix this month.

May is going to be a huge month for die hard Netflix fans.

Ratings winners like Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be releasing their next seasons.

Add into the mix a heart-tugging documentary about a transgender Brazilian cartoonist, like Laerte-se, and your post-dinner plans are all sorted.

There’s never been a better time to stay in.

Listen, here’s what to expect from the biggest shows about to drop on Netflix.

Master of None (Season Two)

Aziz Ansari’s long-awaited follow-up to Master of None’s smash hit first season is due to drop on May 12.

Season One ended with Ansari’s character ending his broken relationship and setting off to feel the warmth of the Italian sun. Season Two is rumoured to follow his character as he falls in and out of love all over again.

Sense8 (Season Two)

Sense8 dropped its second season on May 5.

The sci-fi series follows eight individuals who learn they all share mental links. Sense8 is a series for any TV lover who likes their action-dramas as sexy as they are mysterious.

Anne (Season One)

Netflix's latest period drama Anne With An E will debut on the streaming service on May 12.

The series, based on the popular book series, Anne of Green Gables, follows the story of an orphan who escapes her troubled life through the magic of storytelling. Critics are already praising the adaptation for being a gritty reboot of the softer original.

Watch as Titus smashes his ex's truck window below.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season Three)

Season Three of the unusually endearing series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is set to drop on May 19.

Trailers for the new season capture Titus, (Tituss Burgess) swinging a bat through the window of his boyfriend Mikey's truck. Oh, young love.

Laerte-se (2017)

Netflix's latest documentary Laerte-se's looks into the life of highly acclaimed Brazillian cartoonist Laerte Coutinho. The show will follow Coutinho's early life and her later physical transition from male to female. It drops on May 19.

House Of Cards (Season Five)

Highly acclaimed political drama House Of Cards will release its fifth season on May 30.

This season will follow Frank Underwood's (Kevin Spacy) attempt to win the election over rival Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman). Trailers for the new season hint the fifth installment will be just as jam-packed with intrigue, drama and sex as previous seasons.

And here is a shorter list of everything else that's worth a watch.

