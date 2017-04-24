Matty Johns had an awkward encounter with a fellow celebrity at the Logies.

We’ve all been there. You run into a celebrity and you just can’t help yourself – you have to remind them about the one thing they’re most famous for.

Because no one before you has ever sung ‘Horses’ to Daryl Braithwaite or asked Laurina from The Bachelor whether she wants a ‘dirty street pie’.

And it seems not even celebrities themselves are immune from acting like an idiot around their favourite celebs.

Speaking on the Triple M Grill Team on Monday morning, former NRL star Matty Johns told the story of his own cringe-worthy encounter with Silverchair’s Ben Gillies at last night’s Logies.

“I tell you something weird last night, I saw Ben Gillies … and I said, ‘Yew! How you going brother?’ That’s what we do in Newcastle [the home town the band and Johns share],” Johns said.

“We were kissing each other’s a**es there for a while and then I started singing Silverchair songs. His wife Jackie said, ‘Oh Matty, he doesn’t like that’ and I thought, ‘Nah, bulls**t.’

"So I just kept singing all my favourite Silverchair songs.”

And then Johns gave the listeners a little taste of what he put Gillies through the night before by belting out a line from the band’s song Freak.

“He [Gillies] goes, ‘Matty, I’m so embarrassed by what you’re doing I’m going to have to leave.’ I thought he was joking but he left, he left! He went to bed,” Johns said.

Oh, the cringe.

However, the Monday Night with Matty Johns host had better luck with ex-Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s former chief of staff Peta Credlin.

“I was with Peta Credlin ... she goes, ‘How boring is tonight?’ and I said, ‘Do you want to get on the piss with me and my mates?’” Johns said.

“She goes, ‘Yep, 100 per cent’ and I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

Oh Matty, we've all been there.