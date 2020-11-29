Missing for months and a new fiancée: The troubled life behind Matthew Perry’s onscreen persona.

For 10 years, Matthew Perry made audiences laugh as Chandler Bing on Friends.

But behind-the-scenes, the actor was dealing with his own issues.

The 51-year-old, who recently proposed to his girlfriend, has struggled with an addiction to alcohol and Vicodin for years. It was an addiction which saw him sent to rehab twice while filming the American sitcom.

Now, 16 years on from the show's premiere, here's everything we know about Matthew Perry's life outside of the spotlight.

His time on Friends and struggle with addiction.

Matthew Perry became a household name when he landed his breakout role in Friends in 1994. Before that, the up-and-coming actor played small roles in tv series Home Free and Sydney which were later cancelled.

"I desperately - desperately - needed the money," Perry said about the chance to read for Chandler Bing.

Perry ended up landing the role and was quickly catapulted into fame thanks to the show's long-running success. But behind the scenes, the actor struggled with alcohol problems.

"I was on Friends from age 24 to 34. I was in the white-hot flame of fame," he told People in 2013.

"The six of us were just everywhere all the time. From an outsider's perspective, it would seem like I had it all. It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism."

David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry at the 26th People's Choice Awards. Image: Getty.

The American-Canadian actor later developed an addiction to Vicodin, which he was prescribed after a Jet Ski accident in 1997.

"It wasn’t my intention to have a problem with it," he told People. "But from the start I liked how it made me feel, and I wanted to get more."

Perry went on to lose 20 pounds (around nine kilograms). "I was out of control and very unhealthy."

"I returned to my original birth weight," he joked.

That same year he went to rehab for the first time and spent 28 days at the Hazelden rehab center in Minnesota.

"I was able to stay sober for a brief period," he told People. "But I didn’t really get it."

In May 2000, he spent two weeks in Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles for pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas caused by alcohol abuse. However, the day he was released from hospital he crashed his Porsche into an unoccupied house.

Matthew Perry in 2000. Image: Getty.

At work, Perry was also struggling.

''I had this odd rule that I would never drink on a set,'' he told The New York Times.

''But I went to work in extreme cases of hangover. It's so horrible to feel that way and have to work and be funny on top of that.''

He later shared that he couldn't remember "three years" of Friends.

"I was a little out of it at the time... somewhere between seasons three and six," Perry told BBC Radio 2 in 2016.

Fortunately, on February 23, 2001, Perry had a "moment of clarity" and decided to ask for help with his addiction. His parents later drove him to an undisclosed rehab center where he "learned that a happy life is possible without alcohol or drugs".

In 2011, he went back to rehab as part of his recovery and two years later he opened Perry House in Malibu as a sober-living facility for men, which was later sold.

"I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "But the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.'"

His three months in hospital.

In 2018, Perry briefly disappeared from the public eye.

In September, he eventually broke his Twitter silence to share that he was hospitalised for three months.

Fans were worried about the actor, whose rep told ET in August that year that Perry "recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation” which occurs when holes form in the stomach, large bowel or small intestine.

"He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

His engagement to Molly Hurwitz.

Earlier in November 2020, Perry announced his engagement to his 29-year-old girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz.

The actor shared the exciting news in a statement to People, praising Hurwitz as the "greatest woman on the face of the planet".

"I decided to get engaged," he told the publication. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The couple have reportedly been dating since 2018.

According to People, Hurwitz, who is a literary manager, shared that she was with Perry on Valentines's Day last year.

"Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite," she wrote on her private Instagram account.

Feature Image: NBC/Getty.

