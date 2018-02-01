There's a hilarious story behind why this fan photo of Matthew Broderick is going viral.

You know that feeling when you spot a celebrity ~~out in the wild~~ and you just know you need to do ANYTHING to get a picture?

I assume it’s very exciting – it’s never happened to me. The closest I’ve ever come is walking back to my office and hearing someone exclaim, “Hey, Dakota Fanning just walked by!”

(I hadn’t seen her because I’d been looking at Instagram.)

Nonetheless, a hilarious tale of the search for the perfect celebrity photo is today taking the internet by storm.

Twitter user @HonoredSpirit shared the tale, recalling how a “close friend” once took his family on a vacation to Montauk, a fancy beach getaway just a few hours from New York City and a favourite among celebrities.

LISTEN: Andrew Daddo gets honest with Mia Freedman about what happens behind the scenes on ‘I’m A Celebrity’…Post continues after audio.

“[They] had stopped at a little store to get snacks, etc, and who do they see but that Star of Stage and Screen, Matthew Broderick also in the store with a friend,” the story begins.

“So my friend politely asks Broderick if he will take a photo with his daughter. Broderick gallantly obliges, but this is a once in a lifetime photo and he wants it to be just right.”

via GIPHY

So, as politely as possible, the friend asked the mate of the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star to… shuffle out of the frame.

“He moves a bit. And my friend says, just a little more, a little more, keeps doing the nudging motion with his hand. Lots of nudging,” the twitter feed continues.

When the random man refuses to move any farther, the man assures himself he can just crop him out of the picture at a later date.

It wasn't until the man - so proud that he snapped a picture of his daughter with one of his favourite actors - showed the image to his friends that he realised what he had done.

It turns out, the "random man" in the picture, who shall from this moment forward forever be known as "Matthew Broderick's friend", was none other than stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director Jerry Seinfeld.

The same Jerry Seinfeld who was a household name in the same era as Broderick thanks to his long-running sitcom Seinfeld, which won a whopping 11 Emmy awards and three Golden Globes.

Hey, at least this guy got a "two for the price of one" celebrity snap... even if it cost him his dignity.

LISTEN to the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud: