1. Chef Matt Golinski finds love again.

In a Woman’s Day exclusive, Matt Golinski who lost his wife, Rachael, 38, and daughters Starlia, 10, and 12-year-old twins Willow and Sage in a devastating house fire on Boxing Day in 2011 has found love again.

According to a close friend Golinski who suffered burns to 40% of his body, has connected with personal trainer and physiotherapist, Erin Yarwood, who assisted him in recovering from the tragedy.

“Erin came into Matt’s life to help with his rehabilitation in the early days,” the friend said.

“They clicked right away, a lovely friendship formed and, slowly and gently, their feelings have changed. It’s become a very special love story.”

The source went on to say, “He has an extraordinary fighting spirit, and Erin has been there with a hand on his back all the way. That sort of devotion is rare, and it’s given Matt a reason to fight on and make the best of his life. To see the light back in his eyes has given us great comfort.”

3. North West’s baby name explained: it’s inspirational.

So the public is yet to catch a glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s firstborn, North West, but her namesake has been the topic of much tabloid speculation.

The latest in the saga is that ‘sources close to the couple’ have revealed the meaning behind the name North West.

No, it’s not Kimye’s first family portrait but an artwork by British artist Alison Jackson, who examines the cult of celebrity by imagining private scenarios using lookalike actors.

“They chose the name North because they see it as a metaphor for ‘up’, telling friends, ‘What’s North of North? Nothing.’ Translation … nothing better,” TMZ reports.



According to the source, the pair see baby North as “their highest point together as a couple” and the pinnacle of the relationship, considering her their “North Star.”

Can we get a collective awww?

5. Robbie Williams plans to be er, a very hands on dad.

And by ‘hands on’ we mean he is willing to put his money where his mouth is – quite literally – when it comes to drugs.

Should his daughter, nine month-old Theodora Rose, ever want to dabble in illicit substances, the former Take That (and now sober) singer has got it covered.

“If unfortunately that does happen, I’ll know what to do. Which is make sure she’s got the best drugs possible – and take them with her,” he revealed to Sunday Style magazine.

Helicopter parenting gone too far?

7. Do your bit for hairless men everywhere.

A worthy cause has come to our attention this morning, the plight of men who have been bullied into shaving/waxing their chests.

A company in the UK, Wing Co., who make a milk drink for men, have commissioned a coat made entirely of male chest hair as a protest against the widespread ‘manning-down’ of British men.

