Celebrity chef Matt Golinski shares touching first photo of newborn baby girl.

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski has introduced the world to his newborn daughter, posting the first photo of his and fiancée Erin Yarwood’s baby girl.

“Introducing Aluna Bennie Golinski,” he captioned the image of the bub, who was born on Wednesday.

“There’s truly no words to describe how happy I am right now. She is perfect.”

The joyful arrival of his daughter comes almost six years after the former Ready, Steady, Cook star was struck down by an unimaginable tragedy.

On Boxing Day 2011, Golinski lost his wife, Rachel, and their three children – 10-year-old Starlia and 12-year-old twins Sage and Willow – when a blaze that tore through their Sunshine Coast home.

Golinski suffered burns to 40 per cent of his body, and awoke in Royal Brisbane Hospital two months later to learn he was the only survivor.

It was in hospital where a grieving Golinski met personal trainer Yarwood, who was assisting with his rehabilitation.

"I hadn't really been considering the idea of a new relationship - I just wanted to get well and move on from everything. Then fate came along and I was lucky to meet someone who was really special," he told the Daily Mail.

"A lot of people search their whole lives for love. I have been lucky enough to have two great loves. To love two wonderful, kind women."

