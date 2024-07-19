The Matildas are throwing everything into winning the Olympics. This is how to tune in to watch them do it.

It's almost game time on the women's soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and die-hard Australian Matildas fans are already wondering how they can tune in to watch the Tilly's win the match.

Of course, the squad have a challenge ahead with captain Sam Kerr still on the sidelines, recovering from a ruptured ACL.

However, in true Matildas fashion, the entire squad is fighting fit and ready to showcase what our female soccer players do best. From goalie Mackenzie Arnold to forward Mary Fowler, we've got all the positions covered.

So, when are the Matildas playing and how can you watch from Australia? Here's everything you need to know.

The story behind the Matildas mural on the iconic Bondi Beach Sea Wall.



Video via Matildas.

What are women's soccer group pools at the 2024 Olympics?

The Olympics women's soccer tournament starts out with countries being put into group playoffs, or 'pools'. Essentially, you need to play against the people within your group in order to get to the next stage, the finals.

The group pools are as follows:

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: USA, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, CAF 1, Brazil

Australia is a part of Group B, which means that we will need to face up against soccer heavyweights, the USA and Germany.