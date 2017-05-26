"The easy pregnancy wardrobe hack that's cut my morning routine in half."

Sometimes you should just listen to your mum.

In the past when my mother has had a brilliant idea, I’ve ignored it until someone came up with the same idea. Then I’ve told her what a great idea it is. She hates that.

But my mother has had five babies, so when it comes to pregnancy, I listen, and her latest tip on pregnancy has changed my life and given me more free time.

I am six months pregnant with my second child and bigger than I was last time.

My first-time maternity clothes don't fit, and they are also the wrong season so I've had to buy a few things so I can get dressed for work.

Ghastly maternity wear is another story, but the few pieces I purchased I do like - however, I found myself distracted by a bunch of clothes that don't fit.

Listen: By simply throwing out clothes you don’t wear, Robin gets more sleep. (post continues below)

Most mornings before work, before sunrise, I was battling with my over-supplied wardrobe. In the darkness, I pulled on clothes that were too small with zips that wouldn't do up and dresses that got stuck at my chest.

I love being pregnant and I don't wish to be smaller, but the regular morning routine would make me feel crappy.

The struggle was unnecessary. I am almost 40 years old and my mum told me how to simply re-organise my clothes.

"When I was pregnant, I packed away all my clothes that didn't fit," she said.

"That way you only have the clothes that fit you to choose from. Don't leave any pre-baby clothes in your cupboard."

Since then I've packed a lifetime of clothes into a huge suitcase that is too heavy to lift.

My early mornings are now simple - everything I can see in my wardrobe fits me. I am not taunted by my favourite London skirt or my skinny Sass and Bide jeans.

Mornings are easy, I have more time, I have less clutter, I have no struggle.

It is so obvious but it hadn't occurred to me that removing small clothes from my wardrobe would feel so good.

When I shared this hack with my Mamamia colleagues, one said: "Maybe we all should do that."

It certainly helped for me and even if you don't pack away your clothes that don't fit at least listen to your mum occasionally - even if you're all grown up.

Do you have any pregnancy hacks to share?