This year in the US there has been more than one mass shooting every day.

Today is the 337th day of 2015.

Since January 1, there have been at least 355 mass shootings in the United States.

That’s more than one mass shooting every day of the year so far.

The mass shooting in San Bernadino, California, was the second one on December 2, and the third since an attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs on November 29.

According to website Mass Shooting Tracker, over 460 people have been killed, and over 1215 injured so far this year.

Mass Shooting Tracker is run by a Reddit community, and counts every shooting with over four people injured.

It is America’s shame. And its biggest challenge.

Tags: law-crime-and-justice , united-states

