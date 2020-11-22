Thirty people for Christmas in Victoria and Don Jr’s diagnosis: What to know about COVID-19 today.

- With AAP.

Victoria's compulsory face mask-wearing comes to an end.

Victorians are breathing a welcome sigh of relief, with months of compulsory face mask-wearing coming to an end as part of a further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. It follows 23 consecutive days of no new coronavirus cases or deaths. There remains only one active case across the state.

On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the latest round of rule changes will take effect from midnight tonight, as well as future plans for Christmas events and the return of staff to offices.

"Masks will be required inside in all settings, they will not be required while outside," he told reporters. "However you need to carry the mask with you because you will have to wear the mask outside if you can't distance."

Andrews cited queuing up for a Bunnings sausage sizzle as a crowded environment in which people must still don masks outdoors.

More than 250,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus, the highest death toll of any country.

Donald Trump Jr. learned of his positive test result earlier this week and has had no symptoms, he said in a video on his Instagram. He said he had been passing the time by cleaning his guns.

“By the way, if you have any good Netflix recommendations, anything as it relates to movies or any good ebooks since I can’t go out and buy a book, give me your thoughts because I may have a couple days of solo time and there’s only so many guns I can clean before that gets boring,” Trump Jr. said.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron have all recovered from their coronavirus infections in October.

Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

NSW to lift Victorian border checkpoint.

NSW's three-month border checkpoint operation with Victoria will come to an end from midnight tonight, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian championing her state as the only Australian territory "which welcomes everyone".

The border patrol at Albury will end at midnight Sunday, Ms Berejiklian confirmed.

"All Australians are welcomed in NSW, all New Zealanders are welcome to NSW without quarantine," she told reporters from nearby the checkpoint on Sunday.

The border patrol, staffed by police and military, was established in response to Victoria's deadly second wave of COVID-19 but as the southern state overcomes the virus, the border will operate freely.

Berejiklian admitted the border operation had been expensive.

"It has cost several millions of dollars if you add up all the costs but you can't put a price on community safety," she said.

More than five million cars and 500,000 heavy vehicles passed through the checkpoint during its operation.

NSW reported 11 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, all of them already in quarantine. There were no cases of community transmission of the virus for a 15th consecutive day.

Ms Berejiklian again pressured other states to open borders and do more to help overcome the impacts of coronavirus.

"Every week NSW welcomes back more Australians than all the other states combined," she said.

"Victoria has been out of action. The other states simply aren't doing their fair share."

G20 urged to work together to fight virus.

Leaders from the Group of 20 countries are urging more co-ordinated international action in the fight against COVID-19, recalling the pivotal role the group played 12 years ago during the global financial crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday and will attend again later on Sunday.

Morrison, himself in isolation in The Lodge after his visit to Japan, told the summit G20 had an important role to provide hope as they work to bring the world out of the pandemic and global recession.

He noted Australia's response had been relatively successful both in suppressing the health impact of the virus and cushioning the economic impacts through unprecedented fiscal and monetary support.

Donald Trump tweeted after the meeting that "Covid is running wild all over the World," which prompted many to respond, "Not in Australia or New Zealand".

There was some optimism about vaccines given the encouraging results of some candidates but leaders said a vaccine and treatment had to be safe, affordable and available to all, especially in developing countries, saying 'no one is safe until we are all safe'.

There was also a call for greater pandemic preparedness and early warning systems as the next pandemic could be more contagious and could strike at any time.

The World Health Organisation's work was seen as critical in this regard and needed to be supported.

