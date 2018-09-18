The tiny detail in the Mary Poppins Returns trailer that only true fans will recognise.

Mary Poppins fans, you might want to sit down for this one.

The trailer for 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns dropped this week and boy does it look good.

In a continuation of the original 1964 Mary Poppins film, Mary Poppins is back with her literal bag of tricks to help the Banks children once more after they’ve lost their way as adults.

There are so many things to be excited about in this trailer.

Emily Blunt stepping into the Mary Poppins shoes originally worn by Julie Andrews in the 60s.

Colin Firth and Meryl Streep just… being there.

The 60s-style colourful graphics.

Dick Van Dyke returning to reprise his original role more than 50 years after the first Mary Poppins film was released.

And the feeling of finding magic in the everyday.

However, we spotted two tiny details that will make your heart nostalgic for the original Mary Poppins and excited for the incredible new movie to come.

Fans of the first Mary Poppins movie will remember the character of Winifred Banks.

Mrs Banks is one of history’s most famous fictional suffragettes, fighting for women’s rights way back in 1910, all the while being criticised for abandoning her children and being a poor mother for resisting against the traditional archetypes of a mother and wife.

In the trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, there are a couple of details hiding in plain sight that show Mrs Banks’ daughter Jane Banks is carrying her mum’s feminist beliefs.

The first is that Jane is wearing pants, a feminist stand in a time where women are expected to wear skirts.

Secondly, in the closing credits of the trailer, Jane can be seen holding rally placards, a small but meaningful nod to Mrs Banks’ activism decades before.

We can’t wait to see just how the revival will carry on the quirks of the original Mary Poppins that we all hold so dear.

Mary Poppins Returns will come to cinemas on 19 December, we suggest buying your tickets now.

You can watch the full trailer below.