'We're over the moon.' Bachelor in Paradise's Mary and Conor are expecting a baby.

Bachelor in Paradise's Mary Viturino and Conor Canning are expecting their first child together.

Sharing the news to Instagram on Saturday morning, Mary wrote, "I know I haven’t been active lately, so I’m happy to finally be able to share the news that Conor and I are having a baby next year."

Conor shared the same photo, writing: "We can’t wait for the newest member of our little family. Mary and I are over the moon and Chanel is very excited to be a big sister."

Mary and Conor met while filming Bachelor in Paradise in late 2019. The season aired in mid-2020. 

Soon after the show finished, Mary announced that the couple was happy as ever, and she moved to Conor's hometown, Hobart, Tasmania.

"I’m still in love with Conor and we have an amazing life together," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Big thank you to Bachelor in Paradise for bringing me this handsome prince!"

Mary debuted on reality television when she appeared on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor. While Conor's first reality TV appearance was on Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Mary.

Mary has a six-year-old daughter named Chanel from a previous relationship.

This will be the couple's first child together.

Feature Image: Instagram/@maryviturino18

