Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh dear, Married at First Sight’s Davina is allegedly coming back to the show.

In a Married at First Sight first, everyone’s favourite controversial Instagram-er, Davina Rankin, might be coming back to the show to settle some old debts. Well, maybe.

You know, things like unapologetically stealing another woman’s husband and ruining Ryan’s trust in marriage forever more.

*A minute of silence for the poor guy please.*

According to Daily Mail, in an NW article, an unnamed source (credible) told the magazine that she’s coming back to rock the couple boat.

“Not one person at that dinner table would be expecting to see Davina again – especially after she burnt her relationship with Ryan (Gallagher) to the ground,” they said.

“She never really got to say her piece. During that commitment ceremony (in which her affair with Dean was exposed), she felt so overwhelmed and betrayed that she could barely string two real thoughts together.

“After some time away, she’d been able to process her feelings and now has a score to settle!” they added.

Look we don’t invent the facts, we just report them, but let’s face it, if this was to all come true it would indeed make for some fantastic reality television viewing.

2. Just all the things in the Oscars goodie bag.

While it might suck to come so, so, so close to getting your filthy mitts on Hollywood’s grandest of awards and well… not, there are merits to just being invited to the party.

Even if you don’t go home with a little golden statue, you’ve still got a gift bag worth $100,000 in loot, and that really, really softens the blow.

According to Page Six, in this year’s grab bag the lucky recipients will find extravagant trips to Tanzania, Hawaii and Greece (what?), sessions with a celebrity trainer, a ‘conflict-free’ diamond necklace, a 24K gold facial, an 18-minute phobia-relief session, Jarritos soda and “fresh Californian oranges.”

It’s a bit of a eclectic ensemble, and it doesn’t even include the multiple gifting suites that literally fight to give free merchandise to the celebrities that walk past their station.

Life of the rich and famous eh?

This all leaves us thinking… is it too late to enrol ourselves into acting classes? Is it??

We deep dive on the brilliant film making history at the Oscars this year, on our pop culture podcast, The Binge. Post continues after audio.



3. Meghan Markle’s one travel essential costs less than $2.



Meghan Markle must be looking forward to the day when she can fly on a private jet for the rest of eternity.

A post from her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, has re-emerged online, like a majestic animal emerging from the sea, revealing the 36-year-old always carries hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes when she flies. A little bottle of the stuff can run you under two bucks.

She then gets to work giving the inside of the plane a thorough wipe-down, because when you really think about it, planes are really just gross capsules full of germs.

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser spray to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," she wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

"Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling Dixie with nary a sniffle."

Once May rolls around, we doubt she'll ever have to wipe down anything ever again.

4. Nicole Kidman surprised a bus full of star-spotting tourists in LA.



You never know who you'll run into in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman left a bus full of tourists feeling very, very happy when her car pulled up alongside them on Sunday, just hours before the Oscars.

The group was on an Access Hollywood star-spotting tour in Los Angeles, when the 50-year-old actress rolled down her window and gave them all the ultimate sighting.

"Hi, everyone," she said, as a friend videoed the interaction.

"What are you doing on that bus?"

The group was seen laughing, with one woman yelling out, "I love you."

Another fan commented how "beautiful" she looked.

"I haven’t gotten my hair and makeup done yet," she responded, before blowing them a kiss goodbye and cracking up laughing.

Nicole Kidman, woman of the people.

5. My Kitchen Rules contestant Kim left the show to be with her terminally ill sister.



In a tragic turn of events, My Kitchen Rules contestant Kim was forced to temporarily leave the show to be with her terminally ill sister, Lan.

The 38-year-old said she made the difficult decision to step away after getting a phone call from her mum, who told her doctors had advised the family to say their final goodbyes.

"I had to leave MKR. I had to go, I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t see Lan - if she passed away and I hadn’t said goodbye, then I would’ve lived with that guilt for the rest of my life. I wouldn’t wish that situation on anyone," Kim told New Idea.

Lan was diagnosed with inoperable brain and lung cancer in 2009.

"Mum called me and said the doctors didn’t think she had long left. Before I’d gone on MKR Lan had been stable and the tumour in her lung had actually gone down in size. But while I was on the show, the tumour in her brain had basically grown overnight and she was deteriorating rapidly," she explained.

With Lan now more stable, Kim has once again returned to the series, praising the show's producers with being so understanding.

"The producers said they were going to support me and I should take as much time as I need and come back any time," she added.

"It was so nice to know that I wasn’t going to lose my spot on MKR, lose my chance at a better future. After that, a burden had been lifted off - and I went home. I’m so grateful that I got to do that for myself and for her."

To catch up on everything that women are talking about this, tune into the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud. This week the team talk about where you should go in Australia to find alll the single men, supermarket avocado etiquette and how to not isolate a vegan at a dinner party.

