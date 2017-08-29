Mark Zuckerberg has welcomed his second daughter into the world with a heartfelt letter.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, have announced the birth of their second daughter with a heartfelt Facebook post (because, of course).

The 33-year-old father-of-two posted an image of his family to Facebook, alongside a letter to the newest addition, who they have (very aptly) named August.

“Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future,” he wrote to August, who was born earlier this month.

Though the letter echoed the one he wrote to his firstborn, Maxima, when she entered the world in November 2015, this one was more optimistic and focused especially on the importance of enjoying childhood.

In Maxima’s letter, Zuckerberg said he hoped for a “world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality”.

In August’s letter, the businessman and philanthropist focused on the smaller (though no less important) things in life.

“You will be busy when you’re older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now,” he wrote.

“I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you’ve tamed every colour horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps.”

Welcome to the world, little August. As Zuckerberg said: We are “excited to see who you will become”.

