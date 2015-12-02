Mark Zuckerberg announces birth of baby, pledges to donate 99% of Facebook shares.

Another baby on your newsfeed.

Mark Zuckerberg has used the most logical platform to announce the birth of the Zucker-baby: Facebook.

In a post entitled A letter to our daughter, Zuckerberg, 31, and his wife Priscilla Chan addressed their new baby girl.

It’s less of a love letter and more of a reflection on the world we live in today, and the world they hope their daughter will inherit — one without disease, poverty, and inequality, and with universal healthcare, peace, and inclusive communities.

“Our society has an obligation to invest now to improve the lives of all those coming into this world, not just those already here,” wrote Zuckerberg, before outlining the ways in which he sees that happening.

“Today your mother and I are committing to spend our lives doing our small part to help solve these challenges,” he wrote.

“As you begin the next generation of the Chan Zuckerberg family, we also begin the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to join people across the world to advance human potential and promote equality for all children in the next generation. Our initial areas of focus will be personalized learning, curing disease, connecting people and building strong communities.

“We will give 99% of our Facebook shares — currently about $45 billion — during our lives to advance this mission. We know this is a small contribution compared to all the resources and talents of those already working on these issues. But we want to do what we can, working alongside many others.”

Watch Zuckerberg and Chan discuss the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative…

Wow. This kid is going to have a BIG future. Oh, and her name? Max.

Congratulations, Zucker-Chans.