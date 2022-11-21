In June, Marina died in a tragic accident on her honeymoon. Now her husband is facing charges.

Marina Hanna was married to Robbie Morgan for just 10 days before she died on their honeymoon.

The 29-year-old was holidaying on Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays in June this year, less than a fortnight after the long-time couple married in a lavish ceremony in Sydney.

After enjoying the first week of her honeymoon on the island, Marina was riding in a golf buggy, allegedly driven by her husband, when it crashed and left her with fatal injuries.

It's believed Robbie, who proposed to Marina in 2019, was performing a U-turn at an intersection when the buggy tipped and rolled onto its side.

A Hamilton Island paramedic reportedly rushed to the scene and tried to revive Marina for over an hour with the help of first-aiders, who included an off-duty dentist, an off-duty fire officer and a doctor.

However, she died at the scene.

At the time, police said seatbelts were fitted to the buggy, but Marina was not wearing hers when it crashed.

"There is no indication of alcohol or dangerous driving," Acting Inspector Anthony Cowan said in June.

"It was a tragic accident."

Days later, Robbie shared his heartbreak when he posted a tribute to his wife on Facebook.

"My heart is broken and my world shattered with the tragic loss of the most beautiful girl in the world.. my angel.. my saint.. my wife Marina Hanna," the 30-year-old wrote at the time.

"My rock, my partner, my confidant, my angel, my saint, my everything! The world will never be the same."

Marina's family also paid tribute to the 29-year-old on social media, remembering Marina's "kind" and "gentle nature".

"I will always love you sis. You will always be our angel. We miss you and are shattered," her brother, Mark Hanna, wrote on Facebook at the time.

"From the moment I met you, I knew you were the one for my brother," her new brother-in-law, Matthew Morgan, wrote.

"Your kind, gentle nature is a testament to the type of person you are, and is proof that the good die young."

Now, five months on from the accident that claimed Marina's life, Robbie has been charged over his wife's death.

Following an extensive police investigation, the 30-year-old was charged with a string of offences last week, including driving without due care and attention causing death, failing to wear a seatbelt, and using a mobile phone while driving.

He is expected to face court in two weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, Marina's family are upset with Robbie over the alleged events surrounding Marina's death and the two families' relationships have reportedly fallen apart.

Earlier this month, on November 5, a relative is said to have shared a photo of Marina's grave on Instagram on what would have been her 30th birthday.

"Don't worry darling, thy will be done," they captioned the post with an angry face emoji, the publication reported. "I got you, like I always have."

The Daily Mail also claims family members have slammed the foundation Robbie promised to set up in his wife's name.

According to its Facebook page, the Marina Morgan Foundation was created to spread "love and hope to people around the world".

However, sources told the publication Robbie is yet to launch the foundation and Marina's family have taken issue with its name, insisting that Marina is remembered as Marina Hanna, rather than Marina Morgan or Awad, which Robbie changed his name to years ago.

The Daily Mail reports it was unable to find a registered foundation under that name. Mamamia was also unable to find a link to any website on its Facebook page.

Robbie is due to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 5.

