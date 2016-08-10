You know what I like doing in my spare time? Looking at pretty things that I’ll never in my life be able to afford.

Like designer makeup! And Siberian huskies! And 192 foot-long luxury super yachts!

Well, lucky me, because Mariah Carey has taken Entertainment Tonight on a tour of her fiancé James Packer’s boat. And it’s just Divine with-a-capital-D, daaaaarlings.

Actually, in the interest of specificity, Mariah and James have 'his and hers' yachts because, in the singer's own words, “I think it’s important to have his-and-hers anything."

So this gigantic vessel is only occupied by Mariah and her two girls, Monroe and Moroccan, while James drives an even bigger yacht side-by-side. How very relatable.

Did I mention this bad boy costs $444,000 AUD to rent out EVERY SINGLE WEEK? I know - I'm seeing black dots everywhere too. (Post continues after gallery.)

Mariah Carey's best Instagram moments.

Of course, Mariah wore a glitter-encrusted bikini for the ET segment, because nothing compliments "luxury super yacht" like "glitter-encrusted 'kini" does, am I right?

Anyway — on to the part we all care about: the super fan-cee giant boat thingy.

First up, we have the bedroom, which I am naming 'A Tree's Nightmare'.

Then we've got the bathroom, which I am naming 'Marblellous'.

Aaaaaand one of the many dining areas, named 'Mariah Carey pls befriend me'.

And THEN there's the dining room (a.k.a. A Tree's Nightmare Part Two).

It doesn't stop at wooden walls and gold mirrors - Mariah's mammoth vessel of luxury boasts six staterooms, two bars, a jacuzzi, a gym and a library.

Yes, Mariah and James' boat has a LIBRARY, people. IT HAS A FUJUCKING LIBRARY.

Alrighty, then, I think I've had enough of Celebrity Land for today. I think I need to lie down.

Featured image: ET (screengrab)