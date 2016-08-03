News
fashion

Let's take a moment to appreciate Margot Robbie's recent style wins.

Every now and then, when it’s cold and dreary, we just need to take a moment to appreciate the small things.

Our morning coffee. Dogs doing cute things on the Internet. And Margot Robbie‘s absolutely ridiculous wardrobe.

The Aussie starlet, born in the Gold Coast, Queensland, is one of the best dressed women in Hollywood.

Robbie has been doing the press rounds for not one, but TWO new films, Tarzan and Suicide Squad. 

Watch: Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad trailer. (Post continues after video.)

Only yesterday, our entertainment writer Jessica Clark described the gown that Robbie wore to the world premiere of Suicide Squad, as — and I quote — “THE BEST OUTFIT EVER.”

But there is way more from where that comes from.

Let’s take a collective deep breath, and admire Robbie’s out-of-control wardrobe.

Margot Robbie's award winning style..

She nails it. Every. Single. Time.

