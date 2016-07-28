Margot Robbie reveals the weirdest place she's had sex, and it's pretty damn weird.

Look, we’ve all been there. Just swimming along, minding your own business, when BAM, the throes of passion take hold and no matter where you are, you simply cannot ignore how you feel.

No? You don’t know how that feels? Well, Margot Robbie does.

via GIPHY

The Australian actress – who is about to star in the highly-anticipated Suicide Squad – has offered up one of the most bizarre sex confessions we’ve ever heard.

She was interviewed by her co-star Cara Delevingne for Love Magazine, and of course, the topic turned to the weirdest places the stars had ever had sex.

#RealJournalism.

"A non-moving jet-ski, but in the water..." was Margot's response.

Look, we're not sure how that works but it sure sounds...Fun? Interesting? Difficult?

Cara's confession was less mind-bending, but equally as saucy.

“I’ve had sex in planes a lot. But I’ve always been caught. It’s super-hard not to get caught. I had sex in the chair on the plane and there was a guy watching. We ended up telling the air stewardess what was happening. Like, ‘This guy keeps staring at us. Can you tell him to stop?’"

Let's just leave it at that, shall we?