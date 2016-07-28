News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Margot Robbie reveals the weirdest place she's had sex, and it's pretty damn weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

Look, we’ve all been there. Just swimming along, minding your own business, when BAM, the throes of passion take hold and no matter where you are, you simply cannot ignore how you feel.

No? You don’t know how that feels? Well, Margot Robbie does.

via GIPHY

The Australian actress – who is about to star in the highly-anticipated Suicide Squad – has offered up one of the most bizarre sex confessions we’ve ever heard.

She was interviewed by her co-star Cara Delevingne for Love Magazine, and of course, the topic turned to the weirdest places the stars had ever had sex.

#RealJournalism.

"A non-moving jet-ski, but in the water..." was Margot's response.

Look, we're not sure how that works but it sure sounds...Fun? Interesting? Difficult?

Cara's confession was less mind-bending, but equally as saucy.

“I’ve had sex in planes a lot. But I’ve always been caught. It’s super-hard not to get caught. I had sex in the chair on the plane and there was a guy watching. We ended up telling the air stewardess what was happening. Like, ‘This guy keeps staring at us. Can you tell him to stop?’"

Let's just leave it at that, shall we?

Tags: celebrity , entertainment , movies

Related Stories

Recommended