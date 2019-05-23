Sharon Tate was killed in 1969. Now Margot Robbie is bringing her story to the big screen.

In August 1969, the Manson Family cult went on a two day killing spree in Los Angeles.

The violent attacks left seven people dead.

Among the victims was 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate. Tate was married to movie director Roman Polanski at the time of her death.

On August 8, 1969, members of the Manson Family cult broke into Polanksi and Tate’s home at 10050 Cielo Drive in Los Angeles. They murdered Tate and her unborn child, along with Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger and Steven Parent.

Now, Tate’s story is about to be told on the big screen through Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Although Tarantino has remained tight-lipped about the plot of the film, he has described it as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood”.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino has said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff.”

Australian actress Margot Robbie will play Tate in the movie. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Hollywood actor Rick Dalton, and Brad Pitt plays Dalton's stunt double Cliff Booth.

Damon Herriman, an Australian actor known for his roles in Love My Way and Top of the Lake: China Girl, is depicting infamous psychopath Charles Manson in the film.

The movie will be released in August this year, just one week after the 50th anniversary of Tate's death. Although her family was initially reluctant about the project, Tate's sister has now given the film her blessing.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is in Australian cinemas now.