The $6.95 lip product Margot Robbie doesn't leave the house without.

When they’re commanding million dollar paychecks, it’s easy to envision celebrities only using the best of the best when it comes to cosmetics.

Think rare caviar face creams, real gold-leaf foiled eyeshadows and Swarovski-encrusted lipsticks made with oil milked from the Bonga Bonga tree located atop the tallest peak of the Himalayas. Or something like that.

Not Margot Robbie.

The Suicide Squad actress recently shared her makeup bag essentials with Harper’s Bazaar US and not only are they fairly low-key, some products will leave you with change from a tenner.

1. Burt’s Bees Lip Balm, $6.95.

The 25 year old doesn’t leave the house without one of these in her bag.

“I don’t like wearing lipstick because I get it all over my face, so I wear lip balm with a bit of a stain, like Burt’s Bees,” she said.

Like plenty of us, Robbie loves this cult blush for naturally flushed-looking cheeks.

3. Ellis Faas Skin Veil Foundation, $111.

When Robbie's on set, she'll use whatever the makeup artists give her but off screen, she prefers a lighter alternative to the heavy foundation required.

"When I'm not filming, I use Ellis Faas foundation mixed in with moisturizer," she said.

4. YSL Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils mascara, $57.

The actress knows all too well the pain of a discontinued beauty go-to.

"My favorite Lancôme mascara—one with a vibrating wand—was discontinued, so I'm currently using one from YSL," she told the magazine.

A classic and best-seller, it's available in a multitude of colours, including navy and blue.

5. Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria, available September.

This just shot to the top of our "want" list.

"I always pick a new perfume to help differentiate my characters. Fortunately I was doing the Calvin Klein campaign shoot right before starting this film, and they let me keep the sample of Deep Euphoria, which is coming out in September. I was like, Oh, my God, that's perfect for the character I'm about to play [in indie film Terminal]," she said.

"It was good timing. Deep Euphoria is an intense scent but still very feminine. I'm playing a femme fatale sort of character, so I thought she needed a sexy scent."

Image: Getty.

What are your top five makeup bag essentials?

