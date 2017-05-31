Margaret Court now claims tennis is "full of lesbians". Charming.

Retired tennis star Margaret Court has claimed “tennis is full of lesbians” and transgender children were the work of the devil and the result of parents who “don’t care”.

The controversial comments come just a week after she faced national backlash for her stance on same-sex marriage and her boycotting of Qantas for its support of marriage equality.

Court is a Christian pastor in Perth and made the comments while speaking to Neil Johnson on the 20Twenty Vision Christian Radio program about her open letter, published in The West Australian newspaper.

During a conversation about her views of marriage, which the host shared, Court said, “I mean, tennis is full of lesbians”.

“Even when I was playing there was only a couple there, but those couple … took young ones into parties and things… because they like to be around heroes,” she said.

“What you get at the top is often what you’ll get right through that sport.”

The 74-year-old — whose marriage equality comments had many calling for her name to be stripped from her namesake arena in Melbourne — then took aim at transgender children, saying their minds had been corrupted by the "devil".

She also likened supporting transgender children to discover their identity to the work of Hitler and communists.

"With the literature, the bullying, the stuff that’s put out today to children’s minds – I tell you what, if you haven’t got parents who bring you up that way and you’ve got parents that don’t care, and you’re hurt and offended if somebody's saying something to you... your child can just start to think, 'Well maybe I am a girl' when they’re a boy, or 'Maybe I’m a boy and I’m a girl'," she said.

"That’s all the devil ... but that’s what Hitler did and that’s what communism did – got the mind of the children. And there’s a whole plot in our nation, and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children."

Margaret also said that appearing on The Project was a "mistake" and described Australia as a Christian nation and homosexuality as "lust of the flesh".