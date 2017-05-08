"I will never forgive that man." Marco Pierre White ferociously slams Matt Preston.

Renowned chef Marco Pierre White claims a feud with Masterchef judge Matt Preston is the reason he left the reality TV show to join a rival network’s cooking program.

The 55-year-old vowed to “get that man” during a casual conversation with reporters, saying that comments Preston made about his son’s behaviour started a rift that caused White to move to Channel Seven’s Hell’s Kitchen.

When Channel 10 newsreader Rebecca Morse asked the Michelin-starred chef why he left the hit show after a recent event in the Barossa, he launched into a tirade about the food critic, News Corp reports.

“The things he said about my son in the British press were disgraceful,” he said.

“No one should ever say that about someone else’s children. I will never forgive that man.”

White reportedly went on to say, “with my hand on my mother’s grave I will get that man”.

News Corp has pointed to comments Preston made to the Kyle and Jackie O show in June last year as the likely cause of the offence. The judge was asked to comment on Marco Pierre White Jr having sex on-camera with a fellow Big Brother UK housemate.

"I think it is that terrible thing when you have kids that go off the rails, how do you deal with it? I don’t know. I don’t think Marco has a solution, I don’t think anyone has a solution," Preston said.

The 53-year-old went on to comment on the 22-year-old's appearance saying, "Well anyone who has tattoos on their face they normally behave badly don’t they? They have kind of crossed through a barrier at that point."

Seeming to empathise with White, Preston said that he assumed White would be looking at himself in relation to his son's drug use.

"Well, he is a dad. I mean any dad would feel that whenever your kid goes off the rails the first thing is ‘what could I have done better?’ I think Marco is no different."

Last week, Preston told News Corp that the pair were attempting to resolve the dispute.

"I have the greatest respect for Marco Pierre White having had a professional relationship with Marco for the past five years," he said.

"Marco has already reached out to me to organise a sit down to clear the air."

