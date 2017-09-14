Warning: This article contains information about pregnancy loss which may be distressing for some readers.

Just three days ago, Mara Lane shared on Instagram that she and her husband – Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers – had suffered a miscarriage of their second child.

Her admission came after the 40-year-old actor – who has publicly battled with alcohol addiction for years – was photographed looking “disheveled” and “intoxicated” at a Dublin airport.

On Instagram, Mara shared the loss of their “very very much wanted” second child and that Meyers had turned to alcohol to cope with his grief.

“He took the news particularly not so well… we are still working with coping skills over here,” she wrote.

“He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know,” she said of her husband of one year.

“Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”

Now, Mara - who welcomed her first baby, a son named Wolf, in December - has shared a video of the heartbreaking moment she was told her baby no longer had a heartbeat.

In the background of the video, which shows Mara's ultrasound, a man can be heard breaking the devastating news.

"So, unfortunately, the foetus has no heartbeat today," he can be heard saying.

In the post, Mara said the couple had buried their baby, named Willow, in a tree with "weeping long branches and leaves" out front of their home.

"I have been given peace...It is helping me process the situation," she wrote.

She described the moment of being told she had lost her baby as "very surreal and beyond sad" and said she wanted to be open about the journey to help others.

"We don't have to carry the weight of the world ourselves. We can help lift one another up," she wrote.

