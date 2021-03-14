"Pop it in your panties!" Mamamia reviews the Mantric Knicker Vibrator sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Megan, who is a 30-year-old consultant who lives in Sydney, reviews 'The Mantric Rechargeable Remote Control Knicker Vibrator' by Lovehoney.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It's a remote control knicker vibrator for fun in the bedroom... or out and about, if that's your style.

It 'let's your lover surprise you' with three speeds and seven vibration patterns. The key detail is that it has moulded tip expertly cocoons your clitoris for precise stimulation. Ooft!

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Honestly, it was much smaller than I expected and it has really soft silicone. I actually rubbed it on my face because it feels nicer than a silicone face cleaner!

It's small and compact so I can keep it in my handbag. Also, it doesn't look like a sex toy at first glance, so if I accidentally leave it in the bathroom my housemate won’t recognise it as a vibrator - which is a win in my book.

Image: Lovehoney

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

$89.95, and yep I think it’s worth it!

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

The first time using this vibrator was so fun!

I love that you can pop it in your panties, which makes foreplay more exciting, and for a small toy it was suprisingly powerful and quiet. The remote control makes it really interactive with your partner. It also makes a great massager, and can be used in lots of areas, beyond the clit.

It took a few minutes to understand the shape, and to get it in the right spot. Also, it was a little awkward understanding how to actually turn it on - I just kept pressing the button like a maniac!

A feature I didn't realise it had was that it has a light that changes to literally all colours of the rainbow. It adds to the fun while also means I can’t lose it in the dark. Plus, I genuinely believe that the light totally adds to the orgasm.

The only down side I found was that the magnetic charger doesn't hold in place very well. I needed to carefully place it in the charging position and make sure not to accidentally knock it. It would definitely be better with a standard charging port.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Small pocket rocket.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

I'd give this sex toy a solid 9/10.

Image: Lovehoney.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

To spice up foreplay with their partner.

Any final words?

Love this sex toy. I haven’t bought a vibrator for the last three years and I love the power in this little pocket rocket. Also, love that this can be used in foreplay and whilst having sex. Big fan!

Feature Image: Mamamia.