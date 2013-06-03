Monday's news in just two minutes.

1. A woman in the Czech Republic has given birth to the country’s first set of quintuplets. The five babies were reportedly delivered via C-section, in an operation that took doctors just two hours.

Twenty-three-yer-old Alexandra Kinova had four boys and a girl. Her husband told a local newspaper: “They are beautiful, but they look quite alike.”

2. Former Yothu Yindi lead singer, M. Yunupingu, has died at his home in the Northern Territory. He was 56. Yunupingu had reportedly been battling kidney disease. He was named as the Australian of the Year in 1992 and was inducted into the Aria Hall of Fame last year.

Mamamia has chosen not to publish an image of Yunupingu out of respect to Aboriginal traditions.

3. Low-cost airline Jetstar apparently refused to let a passenger with cerebral palsy board a flight. Michael Folbigg says his 21-year-old granddaughter Ashley Papworth was planning to travel from Brisbane to Newcastle when the incident occurred.

Mr Folbigg told News Limited: “There were family members available to help Ashley on to the flight and also to help with her on arrival at Newcastle.” He said the airline “cited difficulties in communication as their reason for their refusal. Ashley is (diagnosed with) cerebral palsy, not an imbecile.”

4. British Prime Minister David Cameron has reportedly been ‘stunned’ by allegations of a secret love affair. Two people have reportedly come forward with details – but the British media have not been able to publish their names because of legal reasons.

5. Pauline Hanson is expected to announce her political comeback today. The former One Nation founder is expected to say she’ll run as a NSW candidate in the September 14 election, although it’s not known whether she’ll be running as an independent or a party member.

6. The family of a Victorian school girl who went missing two years ago have made a fresh appeal to the public for information about their daughter’s whereabouts. Thirteen-year-old Siriyakorn “Bung” Siriboon was on her way to school on June 2, 2011, when she disappeared.

Siriyakorn’s family believe she was abducted but hold out hope that she is still alive. Speaking to the media yesterday, her step father Fred Pattison said: “(We) try not to dwell on things too much. You can’t think what if, what if. None of that helps. I just have to keep thinking she is coming. She is with us. We think about her all the time.”

7. The head of Swimming Australia, Barclay Nettlefold, has stood down amidst allegations that he behaved inappropriately towards a female staff member in an elevator at the Australian Swimming Championships earlier this year.

Speaking to the media outside his house yesterday, Nettlefold said: “My decision to step down will ensure the significant progress and substantial positive changes to the sport of swimming in this country continues…. There were some private comments made in jest to my colleagues recently that were not consistent with the standards expected of me, standards I have urged to be incorporated into the future culture of Swimming Australia.”

8. A doctor in Greece has captured a rare image of a baby still in its amniotic sac after birth. Dr Aris Tsigris reportedly took the photo after delivering the baby via c-section in March and shared the image on his Facebook page. Usually the amniotic sac breaks during labour – it’s what’s referred to as the “water breaking”.

9. Nguyen will take over from Smith as the most popular surname in metropolitan areas within the next ten years. According to data from Ancestry.com.au and White Pages Online, which was published by News Limited, the Vietnamese surname is currently the second most popular in Melbourne, third most popular in Sydney and seventh most popular in Adelaide. Brown, Wilson and Jones still score highly in densely populated areas.

10. The Federal Government will meet with Telstra and Communications Electrical Plumbing Union representatives today to talk about the recent spate of asbestos scares in National Broadband Network areas. Numerous NBN sites in Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia have been shut down in the past few weeks after asbestos was found in the pits where workers were digging.

