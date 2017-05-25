Why people are getting bee tattoos in the aftermath of Manchester.

In the wake of the Manchester terror attack, people all over the world are honouring the victims with tattoos of ‘worker bees’.

Launched by local Mancunian tattoo artist, Sam Barber, tattoo artists across the UK and even in Australia are offering bee tattoos, with all proceeds going to the victims and families affected by the bombing.

Vent Brewer, who manages another participating tattoo shop, spoke to the Manchester Evening News of why the appeal is so meaningful.

“I think people just don’t know what to do, and they want to do something,” he told the newspaper.

“The bee and getting this tattoo will make people feel as though they’re making a contribution towards a peaceful resolution.”

The bee is especially meaningful for Mancunians, as the insect features on the city’s coat of arms in reference to thier historic roots going back as far as the 1800s.

Known for their strong work ethic, workers in the city’s textile mills during the Industrial Revolution were labelled ‘worker bees’ due to the bee-like way they went about their work in the ‘hives of activity’.

If you’d like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.