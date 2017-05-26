Manchester victim Olivia Campbell's tragic last text message before her untimely death.

The boyfriend of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Manchester attack is said to have shared the last text she ever sent.

Olivia Campbell allegedly told her boyfriend she was “having so much fun” in a message sent at 9.53pm on Monday night.

It was the last text she would send.

Her boyfriend, Lewis Brierley, posted the text and a tribute on social media saying "his heart aches" for the girlfriend he lost, according to The Sun.

"We found real love with each other. I loved her so much," he said.

Earlier on Monday night Olivia had been in touch with her mother, Charlotte, from the Ariana Grande concert.

"She'd just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go," Charlotte Campbell told BBC News.

In an emotional tribute the Manchester mum described her daughter as a "precious, gorgeous girl".

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell," she wrote on Facebook.

"Taken far far to [sic] soon. Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Olivia's teenage boyfriend said: "The English language doesn't have words for the mass heartbreak all across the country for everyone involved".

The Manchester Arena bomb attack left 22 people dead.

The suspected perpetrator of the attack is a 22-year-old male who Mamamia has chosen not to name.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.