Mum's desperate search for her daughter after the Manchester attack comes to a tragic end.

Charlotte Campbell began a desperate search for her 15-year-old daughter Olivia in hours following the terrorist attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The last time the 36-year-old had spoken to her daughter it was during a brief phone chat after the support act while Olivia had been waiting for Grande to take the stage.

But shock quickly turned to panic as Charlotte learned of the bomb blast from Olivia’s dad and was unable to contact her daughter.

The friend the teen had attended the concert with was with his family in hospital, but authorities could not tell her where Olivia was.

Told by police to wait for news, but hoping that someone might know where her daughter was, Charlotte made an appeal on various British TV stations for any help in locating her.

“I’m going through hell. I can’t even explain what I’m going through,” she told BBC.

“I need my daughter home. I need to know where she is. A mother shouldn’t have to do this – she’s 15.”

Tragically, just hours after this plea, Charlotte confirmed her daughter's death on Facebook.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell," she wrote.

"Taken far far to [sic] soon. Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Olivia is one of eight victims that have been named so far among the 22 that were killed in a suicide bomb blast. Among the known dead are 18-year-old fan Georgina Callander, eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos and 26-year-old John Atkinson, Megan Hurley, Allison Howe, 45 and Lisa Lees, 47.

The suspected perpetrator of the attack is a 22-year-old male who Mamamia has chosen not to name. Police continue to investigate whether he was part of a terror cell.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.