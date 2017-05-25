All of the 22 Manchester victims have now been named.

Days on from the horrific Manchester bombing attack on Monday evening, all of the 22 victims whose lives were claimed have been identified.

Courtney Boyle, 19, and Philip Tron, 32.

The teenager, who was a student at Leeds Beckett University, and her stepfather were both killed in the blast, loved ones revealed on Thursday morning local time.

Courtney's mother said: "My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock you made me so proud with all you had achieved."

Of her husband, she said: "My gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place, and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky."

Wendy Fawell, 50.

Wendy attended the concert with her daughter Charlotte, and was confirmed dead by friend Debbie McDowell on Facebook.

“I am heartbroken beyond belief. I have lost my best friend and confident (sic) Wendy Fawell," her friend wrote.

A community-organised vigil in the 50-year-old's town of Otley was held on Wednesday night.

Elaine McIver, age unknown.

The identity of the off-duty police officer killed in the blast has been revealed to be Elaine McIver, whose partner Paul is critically ill in hospital, and two children are injured.

In a statement, the woman's family said:

"Elaine was a much loved daughter, sister, Auntie, friend and colleague, the best we could ever have wished for.

"She was everyone's friend, thoughtful beyond belief with an effervescent and outgoing personality."

Eilidh MacLeod, 14.

Scottish teenager Eilidh MacLeod had travelled from her small island home of Barra Barra with her 15-year-old friend Laura MacIntyre to attend the Ariana Grande concert when she was killed.

It took 20 hours for MacIntyre to be located in a nearby hospital where she is being treated for burns and in a critical condition.

Following the confirmation of her death, MacLeod's family released a statement saying, "Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh.

"Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band.

"As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time."

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19.

Teenagers Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, were on a date when their lives were cut short.

Together, their families’ released a joint tribute for the pair that said they will now be “together forever."

“On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not,” the tribute began.

“They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be.

“They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable.”

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14.

The 14-year-old passed away in the hospital, with her mum and grandma by her side, after she was injured in the blast at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Her aunt confirmed her death, as family and friends paid tribute to the girl online who had only just started her life.

"Fourteen and not even lived your life yet," Mark Burton wrote on Facebook.

"You'll be sadly missed by us all."

"So today I've woke up hoping that it's all been a awful dream...it's not (sic)," Lisa Archer also shared.

"Absolutely devastated...there are simply no words. Sleep tight Sorrell, gone at such a young age."

Michelle Kiss, 45.

The mother of a little girl who was photographed being comforted by a police officer after a bomb exploded in the foyer of Manchester Arena has been confirmed as one of the 22 people killed in the attack.

Family members launched an appeal for mum-of-three Michelle when they discovered she was missing after the concert. Her niece, Laura Murray, confirmed her death on Facebook before her family released an official statement to the media.

"Michelle Kiss was a loving wife to Tony, mother to Dylan, Elliot and Millie," the family shared.

"Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by her loss. She has been taken away from us, and all that love her, in the most traumatic way imaginable."

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 50.

Blackpool mother-of-three Jane Tweddle-Taylor was at Manchester Arena on Monday evening to pick up a friend's daughter when she was killed from the blast.

Following the news of her death, Jane Bailey, the Principal of South Shore Academy, where Jane worked as a reception said, "Jane was a well-loved member of staff...Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us at South Shore Academy."

Bailey added that the school has been inundated with messages of support since the news of Tweddle-Taylor's passing became known, saying, "All of them say the same things about our lovely Jane.... bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous..... the list goes on."

Nell Jones, 14.

Teenager Nell Jones, described as a "bright and popular student", was confirmed as one of the 22 dead by her school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive.

Headteacher Dennis Oliver, shared the news with Express.co.uk: “It has now been announced in the school that Nell has unfortunately died.

“I have just done six assemblies to tell the pupils. Children are all over the place crying. We are all devastated.

“The heart wrenches for me and everyone else.”

Nell attended the concert with a close friend Freya Lewis, who woke in hospital to find out Nell was one of the few still missing.

Martyn Hett, 29.

Martyn (pictured on the left) who once appeared on UK cooking show Come Dine With me - which he went on to win with his boyfriend Russell Hayward - lost his life in the Manchester bombing.

His shattered partner tweeted the sad news: "We got the news last night that our wonderful, iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive.

"He left the world exactly how he lived, centre of attention. I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply.

"Thankfully I have his wonderful and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will."

Marcin Klis, 42 and Angelika Klis, 40.

Parents Marcin and Angelika Klis have been named as two of the 22 victims killed in Monday night's Manchester terror attack.

The Polish-born parents Marcin had travelled from York and did not attend the Ariana Grande concert, but were in the foyer waiting to collect their two daughters, Alex and Patricia, who had been at the Manchester Arena to see their favourite pop star perform.

They leave behind two daughters.

Kelly Brewster, 32.

Sheffield native Kelly Brewster went to see the US pop star perform with her sister, Claire, and niece, Hollie Booth and died shielding Hollie from the bomb blast.

Both Hollie and Claire were hospitalised with injuries, but 32-year-old Kelly was reported missing.

Sadly, her family's desperate search came to an end after almost 24 hours of searching, that Kelly had died.

Brewster's partner, 36-year-old Ian Winslow wrote on Facebook: "Not sure how this works but it isn't good news. Kelly Brewster wasn't one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."

It's believed Hollie broke her legs in the blast, while her mother broke her jaw.

Olivia Campbell, 15.

Olivia Campbell, 15, who was first listed as a missing person, was confirmed dead by her mother, Charlotte, on Facebook.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far, far too soon. Go sing with the angels and keep smiling. Mummy loves you so much," Charlotte wrote.

Allison Howe, 45 and Lisa Lees, 47.

Friends Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 47, were waiting in the foyer to pick up their daughters when they were killed in the blast. Both mums were reported missing after the attack, but family members have now confirmed their deaths.

Their daughters, both aged 15, are believed to be safe.

The suspected perpetrator of the attack is a 22-year-old male who Mamamia has chosen not to name. Police continue to investigate whether he was part of a terror cell.

Megan Hurley, age unknown.

Merseyside teenager Megan Hurley was the fourth victim named following the Manchester blast.

A fundraising page aimed at helping to fund Hurley's funeral has been set up by Helen McDermott.

“We’re raising £500 to help fund a beautiful send off for Megan who was taken far too early due to the awful attacks at Manchester Arena on 22/05/2017," McDermott wrote.

“Let’s help Megan Hurley’s family as much as possible guys this is an awful time for the whole country but we can do our bit for our own!!!”

John Atkinson, 26.

26-year-old Radcliffe man John Atkinson died when he was reportedly leaving the Manchester Arena venue.

Within hours of being confirmed dead, tributes for the dancer flooded social media.

“Today is an amazingly sad day! ‘We have lost a member of our dance family," one Facebook user wrote in Atkinson's dance group page.

“He was a true friend, not just to our staff but many of the parents and students from the school. Our thoughts are with the family at the very sad and hard time!”

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8.

8-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos died from injuries on Monday evening. She had been attending the concert with her mother, Lisa and her older sister, Ashlee, who are both being treated for injuries.

Saffie's schoolteacher Chris Upton described Saffie as a "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word," who was "loved by everyone."

"News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends," Upton said.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking."

Georgina Callander, 18.

Ariana Grande super-fan Georgina Callander was the first of 22 victims confirmed dead on Monday night. The teenager had met Grande in person two years earlier in 2015 and tweeted her excitement about seeing her favourite performer again last year.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.