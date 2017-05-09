Four days after Melinda was found murdered, a disturbing 'confession' emerged online.

At 3am on April 28, 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije was found murdered in the apartment she shared with a friend in Kitchener, Ontario in Canada.

She had been stabbed multiple times in what police have called a “targeted” attack.

Four days after her death, on May 2, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Ager Hasan, allegedly posted a chilling “confession” to Reddit.

WATCH: A man purporting to be Melinda’s boyfriend has posted his version of her murder online. (Post continues after post).

According to The Independent, the post – titled ‘Wanted for Kitchener murder my side’ – included photographs of the couple and screenshots of what many believe to be their last text messages.

Police now believe Agar is responsible for Melinda’s death. They also think he has fled Canada and is on the run in the United States.

"I understand...distancing myself makes it seem like I am trying to escape a crime. I'm not. I'm only trying to give myself some space and fully take in what happened before I turn myself in," the post began.

"The fact is no one is more destroyed than I am. She was more than a girlfriend, a soon to be a financée, she was my everything.

"What happened that night was nothing but tragic."

The author of the post said his relationship with Melinda ended in early April. They decide to rekindle their romance a few weeks later, but things turned sour when Melinda asked him if he had been with any other girls during the break in their relationship.

"I told her we needed to be honest and said yes and told her about it. She started freaking out. Wouldn't say a word and just kept slapping me with tears in her eyes...I told her I was sorry but if she didn't stop I'd do something back. She didn’t stop.

"I then stupidly pushed her, harder than I expected. She fell against the sink."

Melinda told her boyfriend to leave, but when he went to hug her and apologise, she "grabbed a knife by the sink."

"She comes at me in full force, aiming towards my face," he wrote.

"I tried grabbing the knife but ended up cutting my hands. After a few cuts I lost it. I freaked out.

"I didn't know what happened. I was confused, shocked and scared. I had no intentions of that happening. When I left I honestly thought she just passed out."

The author then details that he is living in the United States with "$200, no clean clothes, nothing".

"I didn't intend on any of it. It was out of fear and protecting myself alongside shock. I'm sorry, to everyone.

"I hope you forgive me in the after life."

Waterloo Regional Police said in a statement the Reddit post is currently "being evaluated by investigators", but the information would need to be "authenticated and verified" first.

The post has since been removed from the site, with the poster's account suspended.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT.