Luke's girlfriend of four months dumped him. Now he won't stop playing the piano until she takes him back.

If romantic comedies have taught us anything it’s that big romantic gestures are the best way to get the love of your life back, right?

Well, it would seem UK musician Luke Howard is about to find out.

The 34-year-old decided to test the theory when he was left heartbroken by a recent split from his girlfriend of four months and made his own unique public declaration of love.

Howard started playing a piano in Bristol’s College Green park because he “didn’t really know what else to do” on Saturday, and has vowed to play through “rain and snow” until the woman in question reaches out to him.

"It may sound whimsical but she completely changed my life. My entire world shifted. I know people in my situation will send flowers or text or write letters but that only ever seems to make things worse," he told Devon Live, adding the breakup was due to "just life getting in the way".

"I wanted to do something that she might see, to let her know how much I love her, that she can see it and then take it or leave it.

"I'm just going to play. I was totally devastated and didn't know what to do. The more I thought the worse it became and the only thing I could think to do was play."

Two days on and no word back as to whether the woman, whom Howard has only referred to as his "Rapunzel", has gotten in touch to tell him she wants to make it work or for him to buzz off.

And if she is watching on and wondering what the hell to do, we can totally understand her dilemma. If this were a film starring Hugh Grant, the heroine would be overjoyed, but in real life, romantic gestures seem far less well... romantic.

We're not the only ones who can't decide if the heartbroken man's stunt is sweet or creepy. Twitter users have weighed in, as social media users often do, with a few pointing out that when a woman says 'no' that needs to be respected.

Another solid argument for not taking dating advice from romantic comedies.

