News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Poetry in motion: Stranger pinches woman's bum. She knocks him out cold.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV cameras caught the moment a bum-pinching stranger got his just deserts on the streets of Morocco.

A woman in a green kaftan was bending over minding her own business when a sleazy stranger decided to give her bum a pinch.

The shocked lady turned around gave the offender a hefty push, sending him sprawling into a pile of stock inside a shop and knocking him out cold.

Watch the footage here (post continues after video):

The man lay motionless on the ground as the woman explained what caused the commotion.

He was reportedly unconscious for two hours.

The footage, posted on YouTube by LiveLeak, has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and has likely made millions of women smile the world over.

Tags: current-affairs , women

Related Stories

Recommended