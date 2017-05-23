A 37-year-old UK man has been jailed for four years after a racially-fuelled attack on a pregnant woman that caused her to miscarry the twins she never knew she had.

On August 6 last year, David Gallacher attacked 34-year-old Samsam Haji-Ali and her 40-year-old husband, Abdullah Sulamain outside a grocery store in Buckinghamshire.

According to The Sun, when Haji-Ali asked Gallacher why he was staring at her, the man launched into a racist tirade.

“You come here with your clown outfit on, you f****** people, you are the f****** problem in this place,” he yelled, the court was told.

He then physically attacked the woman, who was pregnant, repeatedly kicking her in the stomach despite her telling him she was expecting.

"She told him she was pregnant, and he continued to kick her again, after he was told she was pregnant," Judge Francis Sheridan said during sentencing.

When her husband rushed to help her, he was hit across the head with a wine bottle and a bag of ice, receiving a four-inch cut which required stitches.

Haji-Ali was left "rolling around on the floor in agony" after the attack, and on August 24, miscarried.

She was then told that she had actually been expecting twins, a fact she did not know until she had already lost her babies.

The woman was so traumatised by the incident that she fled her home, and her husband was forced to quit his job as a taxi driver to stay home and care for his wife.

During sentencing, the judge labelled David Gallacher "a thug and a racist".

"This lady's pregnancy was absolutely fine before she attended that shop and the defendant kicked her again in the stomach having been told she was pregnant," Judge Francis Sheridan told the court.

"There was a racial element to this attack. The defendant is a shabby racist on the language that he used towards this lady.

"It is time you learnt that your vile conduct and abhorrent views are a thing of the past," he told Gallacher.

"This county will not bow to the views of racists, because decent society demands that intolerance is shown to all racists of any sort, however they chose to express their hatred of others, or dislike of others and the abuse that goes with it."

The grieving couple were not awarded compensation for their loss as the judge decided he "simply could not put a price on the lost baby".

Despite prosecutors arguing that the miscarriage could be medically be proven to be caused by Gallacher's attack, Judge Sheridan ruled that "the loss of that baby was a direct result of a kick to the stomach of a pregnant woman".

Gallacher admitted two counts of racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three counts of assaulting a police officer during his arrest on September 14 last year, during which he spat and attempted to bit police officers, telling them he had Hepatitis B.

He was jailed for three years and seven months for the race attacks, and four months for the officer assaults.