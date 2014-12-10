Tragedy unfolds at school Carols by Candlelight event in Ipswich.

A carols by candlelight event has ended in tragedy with the death of a man at Ipswich, west of Brisbane.

Police said the 20-year-old was crushed while dismantling a merry-go-round ride at Collingwood Park State School last night.

He died at the scene.

The accident happened after 9:00pm (AEST) while the rides were being packed up.

The carols event had concluded and most people attending the event had gone home.

Emergency services at Collingwood Park in Ipswich where a man was crushed to death. (Photo: ABC.)

Police and workplace health and safety officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

