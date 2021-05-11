We have three $100 gift vouchers up for grabs. You just need to fill out our quick survey.

Listen up ladies, we need your help.

Here at Mamamia, we are constantly trying to create content that you, our readers, are after.

So we want to know more about you!

In return, you’ll go in the running to win one of three $100 EFTPOS vouchers.

How good.

So if you have a few minutes spare, click below, fill out the survey and share your thoughts with us.

Want to have your voice heard? Plus have the chance to win $100? Take our survey now.





You can read the terms and conditions here.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.