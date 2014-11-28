News
real life

The 3 best conversations we've had this week.

60,000 people have listened to our podcast so far. FIDDY THOU!

Have you? You really should.

Every week, I have the ridiculous pleasure of getting some of my favourite smart, funny women and forcing them to talk to me about interesting things.

This week is particularly special. It involves a pregnant Jamila Rizvi, an extremely candid Rosie Waterland, and a delightful Angela Mollard.

We talk about:

Topic 1: The tiny survivor

In a week when a Sydney mother dropped her 17-hour-old son down a drain by the side of a freeway, we talk about survival. Rosie Waterland tells her extraordinary story of courage, neglect, and how the foster care system failed her family.

Topic 2: What’s the ship that never sinks?

Female friendship. Angela Mollard says women do friendship better and that friendship gets better with age.

 Topic 3: True crime, bad men, and good radio

The most popular crime show in the world right now is not on television. Jamila, Rosie and I squabble about the ethics of the podcast Serial… and explain why 5 million people are spending their spare time trying to solve a murder from 1999.

Without further ado, here’s this week’s episode for you to listen to right here, right now:

While I’ve got you – How about liking us on Facebook to get all the extras, the reading lists, the moral dilemmas and the episodes as soon as they go live? GO ON: https://www.facebook.com/MamamiaOutLoud

You can download the podcast on any device and subscribe to it on iTunes.

