Best and Worst: Tell us about your week.

BEST

I received an early Christmas present, and quite frankly the gift-giver absolutely nailed it. She bought me one of those new-fangled George Forman mix and go blenders, which is basically an incredibly powerful tiny blender that then allows you to take your deliciously blended concoction with you on the go, because the container BECOMES A DRINK BOTTLE. It is super quick to clean and I can carry my smoothie around with me straight after blending, so I never miss breakfast. Amazing.

So my housemates have had the pleasure of listening to me concoct incredible green smoothies every morning this week, much to their joy.

Seriously, just look at that thing. Image via GerogeForeman.com.au.

WORST

On an incredibly frustrating note, my car was towed on Monday. I returned to my parking spot only to find my car had completely vanished. Yes, I know, I shouldn’t have parked there, but I did. The clearway started at 3pm, and I got back to my car at 3:05pm to find it gone.

After many diverted phone calls to the council, my car turned out to be only five minutes away.

Five minutes in the rain. And the dark.

Carrying my new-fangled blender as an umbrella, I embarked on a journey to find my automobile, which greeted me with a fine to end all parking fines.

After such an awesome day, it felt a little like this:

In other news, in a recent turn of financial events, my family are now all receiving toothpicks for Christmas.

