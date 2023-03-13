'This will help you for your wedding night.' Everything we've learned from the Malka Leifer trial.

This story includes descriptions of alleged child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.

For years, Malka Leifer's alleged victims have been pushing for a trial.

Leifer, a former ultra-Orthodox Jewish school principal, left Australia in 2008 and fled to Israel after learning three of her former students intended to file a complaint with police.

Only in 2021 was she extradited to Australia to face charges of sexual abuse in Melbourne.

This month, Leifer is standing trial on allegations that between 2003 and 2007, she allegedly abused three students who attended the Adass Israel School in Elsternwick. Throughout that time, Leifer was head of religious studies and later the principal.

The now adult complainants - Melbourne sisters Nicole Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper - have been in court as well to give evidence.

Police allege the sisters were abused during their final years at the school and that it continued after they were chosen by Leifer to return as junior religious teachers.

Leifer has maintained her innocence and pleaded not guilty to all original 29 charges.

Judge Mark Gamble this week acquitted Leifer on charges 20 and 21, which had alleged she committed indecent acts with a 16- or 17-year-old. Leifer is now facing 27 charges.

The 56-year-old mother of eight has been standing trial for over a month now, with court proceedings expected to be wrapped up soon. With closing arguments and statements being finalised, here's everything we've learned from the trial.

Malka Leifer allegedly groomed her students and preyed on their naivety.

A jury was told that Leifer used her position of power to sexually exploit her teenage students and take advantage of their vulnerability.

"Each of the complainants gave explicit evidence that they did not understand the sexual nature of what the accused did to them," the prosecutor said, saying this allowed Leifer to allegedly offend against the students on multiple occasions.

The prosecutor also made note of the three students' religious upbringing, saying they received zero sex education. They were also conditioned from a young age to respect authority and never question it - therefore putting Leifer in a position of power against them. The prosecution alleges Leifer then took advantage of this.

The Adass community in Melbourne is an ultra-Orthodox exclusive and insular religious group, which reportedly shuns the influence of the outside world - including restrictions on TV, radio, internet, or newspaper. The three sisters accusing Leifer of sexual abuse grew up in that community.

The court was told Leifer asked Erlich if she was "an innocent girl or if she'd like to find out things".

The prosecutor said: "Knowing that they were neglected at home, she pretended that she loved them and told them that she was helping them. She manipulated their emotions while abusing them for her own sexual gratification. These sisters had a miserable home life and so far as the accused was concerned, they were ripe for the picking."

Malka Leifer allegedly had a "sexual interest in girls".

In his closing statements, the prosecutor said "the accused has a tendency to have a sexual interest in girls when they were teenaged students at the school and when those same girls were student teachers at the school, to engage in sexual activities with them, and to take advantage of their vulnerability, ignorance in sexual matters, and her position of authority, in order to do so."

The sexual abuse allegedly occurred on school camps as well.

Prosecutors claim that on one school camp, Leifer and students Meyer and Erlich shared a room.

According to the indictment, Leifer is accused of raping someone during the first night at camp at Blampied in June 2006 while she was aware they were "not consenting or might not be consenting". She is also accused of committing the same offence "during the day at camp".

Police allege that on the "last night of winter camp in year 11" at Rawson in 2004, Leifer took part in "an act of sexual penetration with" an unnamed person who was "a 16 or 17-year-old child to whom she was not married and was under her care, supervision or authority".

And on 26 May 2005 Leifer is accused of sexually penetrating a 16 or 17-year-old child in Elsternwick when the unnamed person "stayed back from the school excursion".

She is also accused of sexual assaults taking place in her office, and in her home. Erlich has alleged that Leifer raped her when she slept at her house for kallah lessons - where young Jewish women are taught about family, purity and basic details about sex.

After allegedly raping a student, prosecutors claimed Malka Leifer said to the student it would "help her on her wedding night".

The court heard that on one occasion Leifer told Meyer she was "more special than anyone else" during a meeting in her office.

In the weeks before arrangements had been made for Meyer to be married, Leifer allegedly sexually assaulted Meyer. Shortly before Meyer's wedding, Leifer allegedly said: "This will help you for your wedding night".

It's alleged that Leifer said the same thing to Erlich as well.

Leifer later allegedly fondled Meyer before stopping and telling her, "I'll leave that for your husband".

The three accusers gave evidence in a closed courtroom.

The three women - Nicole Meyer, Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper - gave their evidence in a closed courtroom for two weeks. It's believed to be the first time any of the women were in the same room as Leifer in 15 years.

Malka Leifer allegedly told one of accusers that she was helping her to get over her "neediness".

A clinical psychologist testified in court about what her former client had told her.

The psychologist recounted what one of the students had said to her about Leifer: "She told me it was because I never had any warmth and affection from home - I was more needy than other girls and she was trying to help me get over it."

Leifer also allegedly told the student "this is good for you" on some occasions when the alleged sexual abuse took place.

The presiding judge, Mark Gamble, is expected to call on the jury to retire and reach a verdict on Wednesday.

If this brings up any issues for you, contact Bravehearts, an organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, on 1800 272 831.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

