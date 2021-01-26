The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday January 27.

UK surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

More than 100,000 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data indicates, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

The UK has the fifth highest toll globally and reported a further 1631 deaths and 20,089 cases on Tuesday, according to government figures.

The 100,162 deaths are more than the country's civilian toll in World War II and twice the number killed in the 1940-41 Blitz bombing campaign.

"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings.

"It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

The Los Angeles Lakers were given the day off to remember the fallen star who died on January 26th (January 27th AEST). Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

A week before the anniversary of their deaths, Vanessa posted a plea on Instagram asking of the media, "We ask that you do not post photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene. We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough. You have thousands of photos and videos you can show besides footage of 1/26/20."

Around the world.

- The US military says it is exploring the possibility of using new bases in Saudi Arabia.

- The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has handed in his resignation, in a tactical move aimed at maximising his chances of leading a new government.

- A knife attack in the German city of Frankfurt has left several people injured.

- Indonesia confirmed coronavirus cases have exceeded a million, with 28,460 people killed.

- Anti-lockdown protesters in the Netherlands have rioted, looted and attacked police in cities across the country.

Feature image: Joshua Prieto/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty/Justin Tallis/PA Images/Getty/Instagram @vanessabryant.