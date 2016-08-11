Malia Obama was photographed at Lollapalooza smoking...something.

Malia Obama, 18, has been caught acting like an 18-year-old. In a video, published by Radar Online, the United State’s first daughter is seen smoking… something.

The video was captured at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago last month and while Radar alleges what Obama is seen puffing on is marijuana, there is really no way to be sure.

18-year-old narc Jerrdin Selwyn told Radar that Obama was smoking while dancing during Bryson Tiller’s set on July 31.

“I caught Malia smoking pot and I have the pictures to prove it,” Selwyn said. “You could smell the marijuana smoke.”

“I saw some young guy hand her a cigarette and she took at least one hit on it,” Selwyn continued confirming her spot as world’s biggest opportunistic asshole. “She had it in her hand for about one minute, then gave it back to him.”

If and I mean if, Obama was smoking marijuana, so what?

According to the Marijuana Policy Project, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner recently signed a law removing “criminal penalties for those found in possession of 10 grams or less. Law enforcement may no longer arrest or jail a person in possession of that amount, and the infraction does not result in a criminal record.”

Though according to street law, ‘snitches get stiches.’

Her father has gone on record saying that marijuna is less dangerous than alcohol. He’s also been very open about the fact that he’s smoked weed in the past, saying unlike President Bill Clinton, he “inhaled frequently. That was the point.”

What’s more, there are really thousands of things that little white, rolled thing in her mouth could be.

It could be a regular cigarette (which would definitely be worse), or a super thick toothpick. She could have had it in her mouth because she was trying to blow it out unsuccessfully. Who knows, the Harvard University pre-frosh might not understand the physics of smoke. It could have been a prop from the play about her father’s youth she’s probably writing.

Or it could have been a joint.