It’s the annual dead zone in Australia. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is when many Australians can luxuriate in not needing to know which day of the week it is.

Not in Canberra. This is the season for a small scandal and a front bench reshuffle. This afternoon the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull released a statement saying he has effectively accepted resignations from two ministers, Jamie Briggs and Mal Brough.

Both will step down from their front bench positions amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour in one case, and allegations of corrupt conduct in the other.

Earlier today Jamie Briggs announced his resignation following an incident with a female public servant at a bar in Hong Kong on an official visit. In his statement the South Australian MP said:

It’s been dubbed “Take out the trash Tuesday” by Labor and there is no doubt this has been executed now precisely because many Australians are tuning out. The PM will be hoping to limit the damage.

But it’s not without some upside for the PM. It means he can begin the year with a clear deck. His decisive response in relation to Briggs’ conduct, at least, is further proof that Tony Abbott & Malcolm Turnbull are very different leaders. There will be no days, weeks or even months, spent defending Brigg’s conduct like there was with Bronwyn Bishop and her penchant for helicopters. No scope for the public to become disenchanted with any obvious double standards between what is expected of ordinary Australians and those in positions of power.

In Malcolm Turnbull’s cabinet the rules are simple. You fall short of what’s expected and you will be out.

The other potential upside is that the reshuffle that’s now required will make way for more female ministers. Malcolm Turnbull has an opportunity to heed the advice of Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and move towards a 50:50 split in his front bench. After all, “It is 2015”.

And in a few days it’s 2016.

Do you think the Prime Minister’s reshuffle is well-timed?