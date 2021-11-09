"A precious day in my life." Malala Yousafzai has married her partner, Asser Malik.

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has married her partner Asser Malik.

The 24-year-old, who lives in the United Kingdom, said she and her new husband wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

The 24-year-old shared four photos from her wedding ceremony, featuring Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

In October 2012, Malala awoke in a hospital in Birmingham to find that millions around the world knew her story. She was the girl who had stood up to the Taliban.

As the terrorist organisation increased its stranglehold on parts of her country in the early 2000s, women were gradually stripped of their rights and forced back into their homes; markets were suddenly off limits, shops bore signs banning them from entry, burqas were the expected form of dress.

Then in December 2008, news came that girls in Malala's region would be banned from going to school. Malala and her father, Ziauddin – a school founder, activist and proud feminist – stood up and spoke out against this injustice. She blogged anonymously for the BBC about her increasingly restricted life, and spoke publicly on local television and radio.

But while her criticism of the regime made her a hero in the eyes of a global audience, in Swat District, she was a target.

Image: Getty.

As Malala wrote in her book, I Am Malala, she later learned the details of the October 9 attack. A man wearing a baseball cap boarded the bus and demanded to know who among the passengers was Malala.

"No one said anything, but several of the girls looked at me," she wrote. "I was the only girl with my face not covered. That's when he lifted up the black pistol.

"My friends later told me the gunman's hand was shaking as he fired."

No matter how brutal the Taliban were known to be, at the time, people still questioned how they could send assassins after a schoolgirl and fire a bullet into her head in front of a bus full of children.

Speaking in front of an 8000-strong crowd in Sydney in 2018, Malala put it simply:

"I was perceived as a threat because I could empower girls.”

That's precisely why she has continued being a vocal advocate for educating girls, in Pakistan and abroad.

After her recovery, she co-founded the Malala Fund, a non-profit organisation advocating for girls' education. In 2017, she became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history.

The 2013, 2014 and 2015 issues of Time magazine featured her as one of the most influential people globally, and she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University in 2020.

Feature image: Twitter.