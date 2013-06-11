This is the sexist LNP menu everyone's talking about.

Yes this actually happened.

Images of a menu from a Liberal National Party political fundraiser have emerged today.

Items on the menu include ‘Julia Gillard Kentucky Fried Quail: Small Breasts, Huge Thighs and a Huge Red Box’ and ‘Rudd’s A Goose Foie Gras, Quine, Apple Gelee & Brioche’.

The bottom of the menu reads: ‘Please ensure you eat up all your greens, before they take over completely…

You will be served Liberal amounts of Wine.’

The dinner was held in March and 20 people attended. Shadow Treasurer Joe Hockey was reportedly there but has denied any knowledge of the menu. He tweeted: “I don’t recall ever seeing any such menu. It is offensive and inappropriate whenever it was put out and it is now”.

Liberal National Party candidate Mal Brough has apologised for the menu which he has called “deeply offensive and sexist”.

The menu emerged on social media this morning less that 24 hours after Prime Minister Julia Gillard warned Australian women that there would be a grim outlook if the Coalition was voted into government on September 14.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, the Prime Minister said she thought there was “a great deal of convenience” in both Hockey and Brough’s reasons for not speaking up when the menu was first handed out at the event in March.

UPDATE: The restaurant owner who hosted the dinner has come forward to say he created the sexist menu as a joke. The business owner reportedly contacted the opposition and admitted to creating the mock menu – but he said it was never distributed to guests. “Unfortunately a staff member saw the mock menu, and unbeknown to me posted it on Facebook,” he wrote.