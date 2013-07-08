How to make a surfer birthday cake

Got a kid with a summer birthday? This surfer cake is the perfect way to celebrate.

What you’ll need:

- 13x9 inch cake pan

- box of cake mix

- 1 container of vanilla frosting

- blue food coloring

- brown sugar or tan cookie crumbs

- assorted beach-themed cake toys and props (hula dancers, surf board, drink umbrella, palm trees, etc.)

- Swedish fish or other fish-shaped gummy candies

- multicolored sprinkles

How to make it:

1. Bake the cake in the pan as directed on the box. After it cools, take the cake out and put it on a serving platter.

2. Divide the icing into two bowls. Keep half of it white and mix in food colouring to make the other half blue. Ice half the cake with the blue icing to create water. Pipe in white icing “waves.” Cover the rest of the cake with white icing and then cover it with the brown sugar or biscuit crumbs.

3. To finish, arrange the fish-shaped lollies and beach-themed items on the cake. Place a few sprinkles on it as an accent.

Instructions adapted with permission from FamilyFun Birthday Cakes, by Deanna F. Cook