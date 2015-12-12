Magdalena Roze has given birth to her first child.

TV personality and meteorologist Magdalena Roze has given birth to a baby boy alongside her fiancé, chef Darren Robertson.

The pair have taken to Instagram (as every new mum and dad do) to announce the news, with the caption, “It’s a boy!!! Best day of our lives meeting our beautiful Archie Bob Robertson.”

Darren also posted an image of himself sleeping next to baby Archie, saying “An emotional couple of days, @magdalena_roze has been an absolute trooper, mum and baby very healthy and happy, father on the other hand was a crying mess but will hopefully get it together anytime soon! #teamgiraffe #baby #duckling.’

The sweet couple became engaged in January of this year, revealing they were pregnant only 6 months later. Since then they have both been regular posters to social media, sharing their baby bump progress with their followers.

We love the name they’ve chosen and can’t wait to see the little one grow up. Congratulations to you both!

