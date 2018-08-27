News
entertainment

Magda Szubanski's god daughter dressed up as Sharon is exactly what we need right now.

Hello.

Yes.

Something wonderful has happened.

You see, Magda Szubanski’s god daughter, Betty Campbell, dressed up as Sharon Strzelecki from Kath & Kim on the weekend.

Betty, who is the daughter of singer David Campbell and theatre producer Lisa Campbell, wore Sharon’s iconic netball get up and, erm, bowl haircut.

She then said  It’s noiceeee, it’s unusual”, while Magda filmed the whole thing and put it on Instagram.

It was by far the best thing to come out of Australia last week.

Anywho, Magda explained in the post that Betty had dressed up as her most memorable TV character for her “mock funeral” at Melbourne Writer’s Festival.

The sold out event took place on Saturday night, and we can only hope Kim was there yellin’ at Sharon for stealing her yoghurts.

LOOK AT MOI, LOOK AT MOI.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

juzz_sayin 2 years ago

She's just as cute as a statue of baby cheeses 😍

Kimbo 2 years ago

This is awesome! Definitely a Sharon 'mini-me' 😁

MORE COMMENTS