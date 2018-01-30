It’s only January and we may have already found the biggest reality TV dirtbag of 2018.

On last night’s premiere of the latest season of Married At First Sight, Australia was introduced to Dean.

A 39-year-old from NSW, Dean is a proud supporter of gender equality, and can’t wait to be a stay-at-home father to his future children so his wife can continue to pursue the career she worked so hard to build… oh wait…. oh gosh, so sorry, we read that completely wrong.

Dean is actually an “alpha male” who “needs to be the leader” in a relationship because “he’s the man”.

"My perfect wife would be tall, beautiful, brunette... I definitely like a slim girl who enjoys her makeup and shoes," Dean says in the promo for the show.

"That's what women are all about. That's what us, as men, are attracted to."

LISTEN: We debrief on everything from the first episode of Married At First Sight. Post continues after audio.

What a catch, right?

Last night, the nation watched in horror as Dean was matched with Tracey, a 34-year-old from Western Australia who also happens to have a daughter.

Not knowing a single thing about his very-real-and-not-at-all fake new wife, Dean revealed he was pleased with her "chestal area", despite the fact that "chestal" is very much NOT a word.

But while Tracey seemed okay with her new beau, the Australian public was not and Dean's behaviour sparked a flood of negative reactions online.

Twitter had even more to say about Dean's best mate Liam, who made it his sole mission in life to ruin his friend's "wedding" by attempting to reveal Tracey's "big secret".

(Spoiler, the big secret is that Tracey is actually a mum. May we remind Liam that it's 2018 and single mums have been ruling reality TV for years?)

Despite all the chauvinistic drama, in an interview with A Current Affair, Dean maintains he's not actually "too picky" and blames his personality on past relationship problems.

"There were some trust issues in the last couple of relationships I was in," he said.

"I found out my ex was not being as honest with me as she probably could have been."

Guess we'll just have to wait and see what's in store for Dean and Tracey, but we're assuming it's not going to end well.

LISTEN to the latest episode of Mamamia's television and pop culture podcast, The Binge: