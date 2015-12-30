Madonna’s 15-year-old son Rocco would rather not be carted around the world on his mother’s 81-date Rebel Heart tour.

The son born from the union between his mother during her English country squire phase and director Guy Ritchie, had been working behind the scenes on the show but apparently did a runner on the Stockholm leg.

TMZ reports the teenager told Guy Richie that Madonna, 57, treats him “more like a trophy than a son”.

“There were horrible, full-blown fights with screaming and crying,” a source told the site, which doesn’t sound completely atypical of a day in the life of a teenager.

Madge spent Christmas with her other three children Lourdes, 19, David, 10, and Mercy, nine, while Rocco spent it in London with the Ritchies, despite having been ordered to New York by a Manhattan court.

Rocco reportedly wants to move to London permanently to live with his dad, 47, his new wife Jacqui and their three young kids.

In August, Madonna told Hollywood Life her eldest son would be working backstage on her Rebel Heart tour, having previously performed as a back-up dancer for his mother.

“He’s not interested in performing on stage with me right now. There’s way cooler things. Your mom is not that cool when you’re 14,” she said.

Apparently, working backstage didn’t turn out to be that cool either.

“[He] was miserable being carted around the world by his mum…Rocco told his dad he couldn’t handle it anymore. He couldn’t take the traveling and the fights,” the source told TMZ.

Obviously we can’t know the terms of Madge and Rocco’s estrangement, but we can speculate wildly based on their Instagram accounts.

Being a teenager is pretty painful at the best of times, so hopefully Rocco can get the family life he needs.